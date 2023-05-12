Jammu

Four children injured as pressure cooker explodes in Udhampur

The pressure cooker exploded in Sira village of Lati Tehsil during a family function
Udhampur, May 12: Four children were injured after pressure cooker exploded during a family function in Lati area of Udhampur district on Friday.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a pressure cooker exploded in Sira village of Lati Tehsil during a family function.

He said that in the incident four children were seriously injured and were rushed to district hospital Udhampur. 

The official added that two among them have been referred to GMC Jammu for further treatment. 

