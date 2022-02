Four IAS officers transferred in J&K

According to an order issued to this effect, Abhishek Sharma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Katra, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar Katra, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0.

Akshay Labroo, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (West), has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0).