Four killed, 3 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K's Udhampur

Srinagar, Mar 24: At least four persons including two children were killed while three others were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Udhampur district on Thursday evening.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the accident took place at Kella area of Ramnagar in Udhampur.
The travelers were rushed to the hospital where four persons were declared dead while three others are undergoing treatment.
The deceased include a ten-month-old baby boy and one and a half year old minor girl besides two middle-aged men, an official said.
The injured include two young women and a minor girl aged four years, he added.
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for speedy recovery to injured persons.
“Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic road accident at Udhampur. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Directed district admin to provide all necessary assistance,” Office of LG J&K tweeted.