Four killed after truck falls off bridge in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 20: Four persons were killed after a truck fell off a bridge in Jammu on Friday, reports said.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that the accident took place on the Jhajjarkotli NH44, where a truck with the registration number RJ13GB/5654 lost control, collided with the bridge divider, and subsequently fell off from a height of approximately 80ft.
The official said that both the driver and conductor of the truck were killed at the scene.
Upon the arrival of the police team, two additional lifeless bodies were discovered and subsequently retrieved.
An official confirmed that a case has been registered, and further investigations are currently underway.
At present, the identities of the victims remain unknown. Additional details will be shared as soon as more information becomes available.