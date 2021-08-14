Four militants planning IED blast in Jammu ahead of Independence Day arrested

"Jaish-e-Mohammed module busted, four terrorists arrested, major tragedy averted in Jammu, " the IGP Jammu tweeted this afternoon.

"They were planning collection of arms dropped by drones and supply to active terrorists of Jaish-e- Mohammed in Kashmir valley; planting a vehicle based IED in Jammu before 15th August & reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country, " he added.

Divulging further details over the arrests, ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh told Greater Kashmir that Muntazir Manzoor alias Saifulla, son of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat, resident of Prichoo in Pulwama, a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed was the first from the Jaish module to be arrested by the police.

One pistol, a magazine, eight live rounds and two Chinese hand grenades were recovered from Muntazir's possession, the ADGP said adding his truck used for transporting weapons to the Kashmir valley has also been seized.

On Muntazir's disclosure, "three more Jaish terrorists were arrested, " added the ADGP Jammu. He identified them as Ijahar Khan alias Sonu Khan, son of Intejar Khan, a resident of Mirdan Mohalla Kandala Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, Touseef Ahmed Shah alias Showket and Adnan, son of Ghulam Mohammed Shah, a resident of Jeff in district Shopian and Jahangir Ahmed Bhat, son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat of Bandzoo in south Kashmir's Pulwama.