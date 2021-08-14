Four militants planning IED blast in Jammu ahead of Independence Day arrested

Jammu Aug 14: Police on Saturday said a "major tragedy" was averted ahead of the 75th Independence Day by arresting four Jaish militants planning to “plant” a vehicle-based IED in Jammu.
"Jaish-e-Mohammed module busted, four terrorists arrested, major tragedy averted in Jammu, " the IGP Jammu tweeted this afternoon.
"They were planning collection of arms dropped by drones and supply to active terrorists of Jaish-e- Mohammed in Kashmir valley; planting a vehicle based IED in Jammu before 15th August & reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country, " he added.
Divulging further details over the arrests, ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh told Greater Kashmir that Muntazir Manzoor alias Saifulla, son of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat, resident of Prichoo in Pulwama, a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed was the first from the Jaish module to be arrested by the police.
One pistol, a magazine, eight live rounds and two Chinese hand grenades were recovered from Muntazir's possession, the ADGP said adding his truck used for transporting weapons to the Kashmir valley has also been seized.
On Muntazir's disclosure, "three more Jaish terrorists were arrested, " added the ADGP Jammu. He identified them as Ijahar Khan alias Sonu Khan, son of Intejar Khan, a resident of Mirdan Mohalla Kandala Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, Touseef Ahmed Shah alias Showket and Adnan, son of Ghulam Mohammed Shah, a resident of Jeff in district Shopian and Jahangir Ahmed Bhat, son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat of Bandzoo in south Kashmir's Pulwama.
As per the ADGP Jammu, Ijahar disclosed during the course of interrogation that the Jaish commander in Pakistan by the name of Munazir alias Shahid had asked him to collect weapons from Amritsar which would be dropped by a drone.
“He was also asked by the Jaish to do reconnaissance of Panipat oil refinery which he did and sent videos to Pakistan. He was then tasked to do the reconnaissance of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, but was arrested before he could accomplish this task,” the ADGP said.
Tauseef, the ADGP Jammu said, was tasked by the Jaish commander Shahid "and another Jaish terrorist named Abrar in Pakistan to take up an accommodation in Jammu which he did.”
“He was then asked to procure a second hand motorcycle for causing an IED blast at Jammu. The IED for this purpose would be dropped by a drone. Touseef was arrested before he could complete this task,” informed the ADGP.
He also identified another militant namely Jahangir Ahmed Bhat, son of Musthaq Ahmed Bhat, resident of Bandzoo in Pulwama who has also been arrested in the case.
As for Jehangir, the ADGP said he is a fruit merchant "who was constantly in touch with Shahid of Jaish in Pakistan and had introduced Ijahar Khan to him".
"He was also carrying out recruitment for Jaish in Kashmir valley and in the rest of the country, ” added the top police officer.
Further work on the remaining module is in progress, he added.