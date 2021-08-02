Four suspected drones spotted in J&K's Samba

Srinagar, Aug 2: Police on Monday said that four flying objects, suspected to be drones, were spotted in J&K's Samba district on Sunday.

Quoting a police official, news gathering agency GNS reported that the drones were spotted by them in the vicinity of Bari Brahmana police station.

The police did not open fire as the drones were flying out of range, he said. However, army personnel posted in 92 Infantry Brigade were informed.