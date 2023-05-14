Fragile peace impacts normal life in extreme border villages of Samba, Kathua

The threat of hostility has resulted in a gradual rise in unemployment and the number of over-aged unmarried youth.

The poor financial situation has further worsened the conditions in border villages and people have migrated to safer areas to pursue education and search for employment.

“The families who have a financially good background shift from the border villages and settle there. Their shifting from their native border villages is often for seeking better education for their children and peaceful life,” said the President of Border Kissan Union, Ramgarh-Samba, Mohan Singh Bhatti. Bhatti also lives in the extreme border village of Ramgarh.