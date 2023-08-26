Fraudster charge-sheeted in cheating case

Crime Branch (CB) spokesperson, in an official statement, said that the accused Fayaz Ahmed Bhat was charge-sheeted for cheating the complainant Amreek Singh, son of late BishamberLal of Bakshi Nagar by luring him that he would arrange class-IV employment in favour of his (Amreek’s) wife in district Doda, through JKSSB against monetary consideration of Rs 3 lakh.

“An instant case was registered in the Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu on the basis of a written complaint lodged by Amreek Singh. In the complaint, he (complainant) alleged that Fayaz Ahmed, a government employee in the Civil Secretariat, induced him with the assurance of appointment of his wife as class-IV employee in the government department by telling him that he had good contacts and relations with the authorities in JKSSB. Accordingly, the complainant fell into his trap to find himself ultimately duped,” the spokesperson said.

The preliminary investigations were initiated against the accused by CB Jammu and the allegations were prima facie substantiated, leading to the registration of a formal case for in-depth probe.