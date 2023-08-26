Fraudster charge-sheeted in cheating case

Jammu, Aug 26: The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch-Jammu Saturday charge-sheeted a fraudster, who promised an unemployed youth to help him procure a class-IV government job for his wife in Doda.
The accused has been identified as Fayaz Ahmed Bhat, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhatt, resident of Qazipora, Chadoora in district Budgam.
Crime Branch (CB) spokesperson, in an official statement, said that the accused Fayaz Ahmed Bhat was charge-sheeted for cheating the complainant Amreek Singh, son of late BishamberLal of Bakshi Nagar by luring him that he would arrange class-IV employment in favour of his (Amreek’s) wife in district Doda, through JKSSB against monetary consideration of Rs 3 lakh.
“An instant case was registered in the Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu on the basis of a written complaint lodged by Amreek Singh. In the complaint, he (complainant) alleged that Fayaz Ahmed, a government employee in the Civil Secretariat, induced him with the assurance of appointment of his wife as class-IV employee in the government department by telling him that he had good contacts and relations with the authorities in JKSSB. Accordingly, the complainant fell into his trap to find himself ultimately duped,” the spokesperson said.
The preliminary investigations were initiated against the accused by CB Jammu and the allegations were prima facie substantiated, leading to the registration of a formal case for in-depth probe.
During investigation, the case was thoroughly examined and officials recorded statements of the complainants and other important witnesses; seized records and collected material and circumstantial evidence against the accused for his involvement in the commission of crime.
“The charge-sheet, comprising 123 pages in case FIR Number 33 of 2022 under section 420 Police Station Crime Branch Jammu was produced in the court of law for judicial determination after allegations of cheating were proved during the Investigation conducted by Crime Branch, Jammu,” spokesperson said.