Free medical camps set up for Amarnath Yatris in J-K's Ramban

Ramban, July 4: Ramban district administration has set up free medical camps from Nashri to Banihal for Amarnath Yatris along the National Highway 44.

As many as 19 medical camps have been set up in Langars (a communal free kitchen), Yatri Niwas and other lodgements, Nodal Officer, Health Dr Opinder Singh told ANI. Facilities like free medicines, ambulance service and testing facilities are available round the clock to the Yatris.

"Free medical facilities are being provided round the clock to the Yatris. Our medical staff is available in every Langer. Serious patients are being referred to the district hospital Ramban," Dr Singh said.

Security officers, langar managers, workers and tourists are also being provided free medical facilities, he said.

Yatris hailed the administration for making the arrangements.