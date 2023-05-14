Fresh inquiry ordered against retired SP

Jammu, May 14: The government has ordered a de-novo (afresh) inquiry into the charges framed against retired Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagdev Singh and appointed the DIG Training, Police Headquarters, Imtiyaz Ismail Parray as Inquiry Officer.
The Inquiry Officer has been given thirty days to submit his report to the Home Department. Chief Prosecuting Officer, Police Headquarters Suhaib Ashraf will be the Presenting Officer in the said inquiry.
Departmental proceedings were initiated against Jagdev Singh, EXJ 905447, the then SHO Domana, in furtherance to the observations and directions of the High Court in the judgment dated April 25, 2013. Later, in terms of Rule 33 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, an in-depth inquiry was ordered to inquire into the charges framed against him (Jagdev Singh). Yoginder Koul, IPS, the then IGP, IR, Jammu, was appointed as Inquiry Officer.
The Inquiry Officer furnished his report on October 7, 2015, in which he, inter-alia, concluded that the charges framed against the officer could not be proved and accordingly it was recommended that the charged officer might be exonerated of the charges.
“The matter was further examined in the Home Department and on the basis of the facts of the case particularly the discrepancies pointed out by the High Court during the investigation and prosecution of the case related to FIR 58/2003, which involved the delinquent officer, the competent authority has approved conducting a de-novo inquiry into the charges framed against Jagdev Singh, EXJ 905447, the then SHO, Police Station, Domana,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.
“Now, therefore, in terms of Rule 33 of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1956, Imtiyaz Ismail Parray, IPS, DIG Training, Police Headquarters, J&K is hereby appointed as Inquiry Officer to conduct de-novo inquiry into the charges framed against Jagdev Singh, EXJ 905447, the then SHO Domana (now retired SP), and served to him vide OM No Home/Gaz/Pf/53/2013/4938 dated October 9, 2014,” Goyal further ordered.