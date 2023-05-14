Fresh inquiry ordered against retired SP

The Inquiry Officer has been given thirty days to submit his report to the Home Department. Chief Prosecuting Officer, Police Headquarters Suhaib Ashraf will be the Presenting Officer in the said inquiry.

Departmental proceedings were initiated against Jagdev Singh, EXJ 905447, the then SHO Domana, in furtherance to the observations and directions of the High Court in the judgment dated April 25, 2013. Later, in terms of Rule 33 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, an in-depth inquiry was ordered to inquire into the charges framed against him (Jagdev Singh). Yoginder Koul, IPS, the then IGP, IR, Jammu, was appointed as Inquiry Officer.