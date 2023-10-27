Functioning of Ayurvedic Hospital reviewed

The primary purpose of this meeting was to assess the work carried out by the Government Ayurvedic Hospital Jammu. Several crucial agenda points were submitted for approval by the Governing Body of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti. These included revising rates for various OPD procedures, providing free or subsidised procedures and diagnostics for Below Poverty Line individuals and senior citizens and approving the annual maintenance of equipment, gadgets and necessary minor repair works. The meeting also discussed procurement of laboratory and procedural consumables, hiring need-based labour for various maintenance tasks and the potential designation of the hospital as a delivery point for government healthcare programs.