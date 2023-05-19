G20 event is game changer for J&K: Rana

“The event will unfold to the world what Jammu and Kashmir is all about, given its scenic splendour and spiritual ambience in both the regions,” Rana said while interacting with deputations and individuals from various walks of life during the BJP’s weekly grievance redressal public hearing a mechanism held on weekly basis-- at the BJP headquarters here.

He said the stakeholders, particularly in the wider tourism sector, have a reason to feel elated over the scenic splendour, sports and adventure spots and more importantly pilgrim destinations coming into larger focus. This will give a fillip to the economy, creating interest in investments and generating job opportunities in the process. The other sectors like horticulture, handicrafts besides art and culture will get wider exposure. Such a historic occasion has all the ingredients in making Jammu and Kashmir a shining chapter of India’s growth story, he added.