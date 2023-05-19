G20 event is game changer for J&K: Rana

Jammu, May 19: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today described the G20 meet in the Valley as a game changer for Jammu and Kashmir economy, saying the mega event will open up vistas of opportunities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir with its rich potential and ethos getting showcased on global canvas.
“The event will unfold to the world what Jammu and Kashmir is all about, given its scenic splendour and spiritual ambience in both the regions,” Rana said while interacting with deputations and individuals from various walks of life during the BJP’s weekly grievance redressal public hearing a mechanism held on weekly basis-- at the BJP headquarters here.
He said the stakeholders, particularly in the wider tourism sector, have a reason to feel elated over the scenic splendour, sports and adventure spots and more importantly pilgrim destinations coming into larger focus. This will give a fillip to the economy, creating interest in investments and generating job opportunities in the process. The other sectors like horticulture, handicrafts besides art and culture will get wider exposure. Such a historic occasion has all the ingredients in making Jammu and Kashmir a shining chapter of India’s growth story, he added.
Rana complimented the people in general and the civil society in particular for becoming integral to the event in terms of participation in various activities for the past few months and giving a facelift to the historic city. This is also the occasion to testify in immense measure the glorious hospitality Jammu and Kashmir is known for the world over, he said, hoping the participants will find their stay memorable all times to come.
BJP leader enumerated the initiatives taken during the past over nine years by the BJP in steering the country to new heights of progress and development, rekindling a hope of India becoming Vishwa Guru with the collective efforts of all as per the cherished agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. This has caught the imagination of the world community which looks towards the nation with hope especially during challenging times. This momentum has to be carried forward with a renewed vigour and confidence, he added.
Later, in an interaction with the media persons, Rana expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha for his prompt action over setting up of CUET centres in J&K for convenience of the students.