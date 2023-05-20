G20 event yet another initiative for better tomorrow in J&K: Rana

According to a press note, addressing people in the outskirts here this evening, Rana said the meeting beginning May 22 has rekindled hope for better tomorrow in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Union Territory has traversed a long way from instability to stability, disturbances to humming economic activity and alien stone throwing culture to renaissance of the rich heritage and culture, especially during the past nearly four years. “The grit and determination of the people have bid farewell to a nightmarish phase of disruptions and uncertainty in the situation. Now the scenario has changed with nature lovers herding to have their best of times,” he said and referred to the unprecedented influx of tourists, breaking all previous records. This has become possible because of the collective efforts of the government and the people, he added.