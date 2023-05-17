G20 meet in Srinagar to send positive message across globe: Dr Jitendra

He was replying to media queries on the sidelines of J&K BJP’s one-day working committee meeting at the party office in Trikuta Nagar here.

Dr Jitendra said that on May 22, the delegates participating in the three-day meet would enjoy sight-seeing in Dal lake and would also have a glimpse of the culture of J&K. “However, the next two days will witness them engrossed in real exercise when they (delegates) will participate in deliberations (of Tourism Working Group),” he said.