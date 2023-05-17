G20 meet in Srinagar to send positive message across globe: Dr Jitendra
Jammu, May 17: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Wednesday, while describing the “G20 meeting in Srinagar as a big opportunity for J&K to demonstrate its potential and development”, stated that holding such an international event would send a positive message across the country and globe.
He was replying to media queries on the sidelines of J&K BJP’s one-day working committee meeting at the party office in Trikuta Nagar here.
Dr Jitendra said that on May 22, the delegates participating in the three-day meet would enjoy sight-seeing in Dal lake and would also have a glimpse of the culture of J&K. “However, the next two days will witness them engrossed in real exercise when they (delegates) will participate in deliberations (of Tourism Working Group),” he said.
Srinagar is hosting the third G20 meeting of the Tourism Working Group under India’s presidency from May 22-24.
Earlier while participating in the working committee meeting of party aimed at chalking out series of programmes to be organised as a part of month-long celebration to mark the completion of 9 years of BJP-led government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra asked the party workers to dedicate themselves to take the party’s achievements to masses.
“BJP workers will have to raise their bar of public service and work to accomplish the goal envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking cues from his (PM’s) hard work and dedication,” he said. “Today's Bharat is the nation of youth, where this significant section of society raises questions on everything. The youth power understands everything so we must always show the significance of our achievements in relation to the period before 2014,” he advised the workers.
Dr Jitendra said that the development under the present regime in 9 years was more than that was accomplished until 2014 since 1947 in almost 7 decades.