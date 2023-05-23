G20 meeting marks a watershed in J&K history: BJP

Jammu, May 23: Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta today said that the G20 meeting in Srinagar is watershed in Jammu and Kashmir history.
According to a press note, he was speaking after listening to the public grievances at BJP headquarter here.
Gupta remarked that G20 marks a watershed movement in the history of J&K. “It is really significant that the international community is sitting in Kashmir to decide and deliberate on promotion of global tourism that too on Kashmiri soil. More so, the successful completion of this event marks another milestone in that situation is almost well. During the past few years, Kashmir suffered bloodshed, killings and hatred. Now Kashmir has bounced back to normal. J&K is all set to take a head on flight, which shall ultimately propel it into a realm of development, peace and opportunities,”he said.
Ranbir Singh Pathania took a potshot at the people who are out and out to denigrate and debase the country and national interests too.
“There are people who have not registered themselves in the G20 meet at Kashmir thereby declaring a sort of boycott but in J&K also this boycott gang finds a camaraderie and common string with some political party spewing venom and fire on the government and trying to engage people on total non issues. Fact remains that they have been politically and publicly rejected and are now trying to vent their frustration in this novel way,”he said.