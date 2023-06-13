G20 showcased J&K on path of development, says MoS Ajay Bhatt

Jammu, June 13: Minister of State (Defence) Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday said that G20 has showcased that Jammu and Kashmir is on a path of development.

"This government has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Everyone knows how the government has been working. In Jammu and Kashmir as well, the government has been working for development," he said. Taking a dig at the opposition, Ajay Bhatt said the Modi government has proven everyone wrong by peacefully organising the G20 event in the state.

"When Article 370 was abrogated and many in the opposition said that there will be rivers of blood. However, nothing of that sort was seen in Jammu and Kashmir. The state is on the path of development now. Now race is to excel in everything. The G20 event hosted here has shown the change. The myth has been busted and Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward," he said.