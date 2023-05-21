G20 Srinagar meet indicator of change PM brought over last 9 yrs: Dr Jitendra

Additionally, for the delegates during their stay in Kashmir, soft events have also been planned. For example, one of the side-events is dedicated to films. Some of the popular stars from the film industry may also attend it. Similarly, there is another event dedicated to highlight the various facets and the beauty of Kashmir, which is known as the ‘Paradise on earth.’ A cultural programme has also been scheduled. Dr Jitendra said, “The very fact that the G20 meeting is being held at Srinagar is in itself an indication of the change that has happened over the last 9 years, particularly following the path-breaking initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The Minister emphasised, “The event in Srinagar has been very professionally planned just like any other G20 event at any other place.” He said that till a few years ago it was a taboo to visit Jammu & Kashmir and such kinds of events had virtually come to a halt since 1990. “But what we see now is that of all the G20 meetings held all over the country, the maximum excitement is about the G20 meeting at Srinagar. The very fact that the location itself is Srinagar is adding an extra aura and enthusiasm,” he said.