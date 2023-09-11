G20 summit | Success under PM Modi’s realms watershed moment for nation: Kavinder

According to a press relrease he was addressing a party function here. Hundreds of people joined the BJP Minority Morcha in a function held at the party headquartersThe joining took place under the overall supervision of senior BJP leader and ex-deputy CM Kavinder Gupta and in the presence of J&K BJP Minority Morcha president Ranjodh Singh Nalwa.

Kavinder Gupta commended India's hosting of the G20 Summit, a global forum of major economies. “The prestigious event signifies India's emergence as a key player in the international arena and a testament to the nation's commitment to global cooperation and diplomacy,”he added.