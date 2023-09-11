G20 summit | Success under PM Modi’s realms watershed moment for nation: Kavinder

Jammu, Sep 10: Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta today said that the success of G20 summit under prime minister Narendra Modi’s realms is a watershed moment for nation
According to a press relrease he was addressing a party function here. Hundreds of people joined the BJP Minority Morcha in a function held at the party headquartersThe joining took place under the overall supervision of senior BJP leader and ex-deputy CM Kavinder Gupta and in the presence of J&K BJP Minority Morcha president Ranjodh Singh Nalwa.
Kavinder Gupta commended India's hosting of the G20 Summit, a global forum of major economies. “The prestigious event signifies India's emergence as a key player in the international arena and a testament to the nation's commitment to global cooperation and diplomacy,”he added.
Kavinder said the G20 Summit, under the presidency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a platform for world leaders to engage in substantive discussions and collaborate on critical issues that impact not only their respective nations but the entire world. It provides a unique opportunity to address pressing challenges such as economic slowdown, terrorism, and public health crises, among others, he added.
Kavinder Gupta acknowledged that the hosting of the G20 Summit in India is a momentous occasion, demonstrating the nation's dedication to the principles of unity, peace, and international cooperation. The summit has garnered appreciation from top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Russian ministers, who have lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and India's role as the host.
The former deputy Chief Minister highlighted that India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has made remarkable strides in various sectors and continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the global agenda. He expressed confidence that India's participation in the G20 Summit will contribute significantly to addressing critical global challenges and fostering stronger international partnerships.