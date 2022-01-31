GAD extends date to file online property returns till February 15

Jammu, Jan 31: The General Administration Department (GAD) Monday extended the last date for submission of online annual property returns by all its employees till February 15.
So far, over 3 lakh regular gazetted and non-gazetted employees have filed their online property details.
“The last date for filing online property details or returns ended on January 31, 2022. On December 22, 2021, detailed instructions were issued to all the employees to register themselves on the PRS portal and subsequently file their annual property returns for the year 2021 necessarily, on the portal from January 1, 2022, up to January 31, 2022. The submission of the returns was thus supposed to be closed today,” an official said.
“However, it has been observed that various employees have not been able to submit their property returns due to a number of reasons. Further, requests have been received by the GAD for extension of date of submission of property returns. The matter has been considered in the GAD and accordingly, the last date for submission of property returns through online mode by the employees has been extended upto February 15, 2022,” read a notification issued late Monday evening by the Vigilance wing of GAD, J&K Government Deputy Secretary, MohammudUsman Khan.
“Further, the DDOs of Corporations and PSUs are directed to register the employees working under their establishment using ‘DDO Registration’ option on Property Returns Portal, using their existing DDO credentials, so that the employees get registered and are able to file their Annual Property Returns through PRS portal,” he directed.
Meanwhile, an official said that over 3 lakh regular gazetted officers and non-gazetted officers have filed their property details and rest of the officials and employees were yet to file these details.
“Even if someone still fails to file property details, we will review the cases depending upon the circumstances leading to their failure in filing the property details. If someone is out of India due to studies or other reasons or hospitalised due to surgery or other serious ailment, we will review the cases depending upon the genuineness,” the official said.
He said that the officers and employees would not get vigilance clearance without filing the property details.