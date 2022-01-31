GAD extends date to file online property returns till February 15

“However, it has been observed that various employees have not been able to submit their property returns due to a number of reasons. Further, requests have been received by the GAD for extension of date of submission of property returns. The matter has been considered in the GAD and accordingly, the last date for submission of property returns through online mode by the employees has been extended upto February 15, 2022,” read a notification issued late Monday evening by the Vigilance wing of GAD, J&K Government Deputy Secretary, MohammudUsman Khan.

“Further, the DDOs of Corporations and PSUs are directed to register the employees working under their establishment using ‘DDO Registration’ option on Property Returns Portal, using their existing DDO credentials, so that the employees get registered and are able to file their Annual Property Returns through PRS portal,” he directed.