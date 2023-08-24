Gandhi Jayanti | CS directs for giving major facelift to Jammu city

Dr Mehta observed that the face of Jammu should undergo a substantial change by October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) this year. He emphasised on completion of maximum possible ongoing projects by then. He added that these projects would give a massive facelift to the city and would help it emerge as a major tourist destination in the country.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the pace on different projects taken up under Smart City Mission. He took stock of the progress of work and simultaneously passed on several directions for early completion of each of them.