Gandhi Memorial Camp College celebrates Teachers’ Day

Jammu, Sep 5: Gandhi Memorial Camp College in Jammu marked a celebration of Teachers' Day today.
According to a press note the event was attended by President, Professor B L Zutshi. It was a heartfelt tribute to the educators who shape the future of our nation, the press release added.
Professor B L Zutshi, in his address, spoke passionately about the significance of teachers in society and paid homage to the iconic philosopher and statesman, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He also fondly recalled the contributions of the esteemed educators, Professor Hajani and Professor J N Koul, whose legacies continue to inspire generations.
The General Secretary of the college, Professor Verinder Rawal, commended the students and faculty for organising the event that brought the entire college community together. He extended his warmest congratulations to everyone present and acknowledged their collective effort in making the occasion truly memorable.
Professor Savita Raina, Member of the Education Committee, delivered a speech emphasising the invaluable role of teachers in our daily lives, highlighting their unwavering dedication and commitment.
Verinder Raina, Member of the Executive Body, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping the moral fabric of society.
The event also saw the presence of M L Koul, another Member of the Executive Body, who contributed to the enriching discussions.
Principal Satish Talashi extended heartfelt greetings to all participants and underlined the exceptional contributions of teachers in shaping the future leaders of the nation.
The event's success was also attributed to the tireless efforts of Pradeep Pandita, Assistant Professor of Mass Communication, and Minu Khazanchi, who played pivotal roles as the main organizers.
The highlight of the celebration was the captivating performance by Ayaz, a Mass Communication student, who composed and presented a series of focal songs and rap performances that resonated with the audience.
The Teachers' Day celebration at Gandhi Memorial Camp College was a resounding tribute to the unsung heroes of our society, the teachers, who continue to mold young minds and inspire greatness. The event brought the college community together in a spirit of gratitude and respect for those who light the path of knowledge.
Sapna, a student pursuing her B Ed, joined forces with Mohammad Saqib, a student specialising in Mass Communication, and Feroz Kousar, also from the Mass Communication department, to adeptly lead the programme. Additionally, freshers enthusiastically took part in a variety of performances throughout the event.