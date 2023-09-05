Gandhi Memorial Camp College celebrates Teachers’ Day

According to a press note the event was attended by President, Professor B L Zutshi. It was a heartfelt tribute to the educators who shape the future of our nation, the press release added.

Professor B L Zutshi, in his address, spoke passionately about the significance of teachers in society and paid homage to the iconic philosopher and statesman, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He also fondly recalled the contributions of the esteemed educators, Professor Hajani and Professor J N Koul, whose legacies continue to inspire generations.