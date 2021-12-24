Gazetted officers’ APRs | DDOs asked to file updated data on web-link by Dec 31

Jammu, Dec 24: J&K Finance department has asked the Drawing & Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of all government departments, offices, organisations to fill up updated data, for rolling out of online filing of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) of all gazetted officers, on the related web-link by or before December 31, 2021.
Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance department Atal Dulloo has stated that pursuant to the instructions issued by the General Administration Department On December 9, 2021 in connection with updating of data for rolling out of online filing of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) of all gazetted officers in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir (except Junior scale KAS officers and other JKAS officers), an online web-link https://jkcpis.nic.in/. has been created.
“This shall be accessible to the Drawing & Disbursing Officers with their existing login credentials in respect of the officers working in their departments, offices and organisations. The Drawing & Disbursing Officers shall fill the requisite information of these officers in the prescribed format by or before December 31,” Dulloo has directed.