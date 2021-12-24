Gazetted officers’ APRs | DDOs asked to file updated data on web-link by Dec 31

Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance department Atal Dulloo has stated that pursuant to the instructions issued by the General Administration Department On December 9, 2021 in connection with updating of data for rolling out of online filing of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) of all gazetted officers in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir (except Junior scale KAS officers and other JKAS officers), an online web-link https://jkcpis.nic.in/. has been created.