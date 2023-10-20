GDC Kunjwani celebrates Sir Syed Day

Jammu, Oct 20: Government Degree College Kunjwani organised a programme to celebrate Sir Syed Day.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the programme aimed to honour the legacy and contributions of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.
Speaking on the occasion, the principal of the college Ravender Kumar Tickoo emphasised the urgent need for educational reforms and encouraged students to follow in the footsteps of Sir Syed.
Arti Pandoh Gupta from the Department of Physics welcomed the participants underscoring the significance of the day.
Former Head of the Department of Urdu, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani who was the guest of honour highlighted Sir Syed’s belief that education was a key to empowerment.
He said that Sir Syed instituted scientific temperament and made Western knowledge available to Indians in their language, making his message more relevant in today’s context.
Ashaq Choudhary from the Department of Urdu coordinated the programme and provided insights into various aspects of Sir Syed’s vision and approach.
Prof Bushra Nizami of the Department of Sociology delivered the formal vote of thanks.