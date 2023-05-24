GDC Ramgarh conducts cleanliness drive

Samba, May 24: The NSS Unit ‘Prabha’, of Government Degree College, Ramgarh, conducted a cleanliness drive around a water body located near the campus here under the aegis of Mission Life initiative of the Government of India and India’s Presidency in the G20.
The drive was conducted under the supervision and leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Geetanjali Andotra, Principal of the College.
Highlighting the importance of cleanliness, she said that" our cherished way of life depends on clean water and a healthy ecosystem provides habitat to wildlife and places to marine life."
“Our economy depends on clean water for manufacturing, farming, tourism, recreation, energy production, and other economic sectors. Clean water is vital to our health, communities, and economy” she maintained.