GDC Vijaypur celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

A skit, staged by the NSS Unit (KHIDMAT), witnessed enthusiastic participation from a multitude of college students. The programme featured an array of thought-provoking scenes that beautifully portrayed the essence of truth and non-violence.

These visuals aimed to inspire and instill the values championed by Mahatma Gandhi himself. The major highlight of the skit was a captivating presentation titled "Champaran Satyagraha." This skit served as an interactive and engaging way to explore the intersection of Society and Truth & Non-Violence, echoing Gandhi's timeless teachings.