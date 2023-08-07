Gear up for Panchayat, ULB polls: Mehbooba

Jammu, Aug 7: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday exhorted her party workers to gear up to contest ensuing Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies’ elections to serve people, without bothering about results.
While addressing a workers’ meeting here, she accused the BJP of trying to divide people for votes and described its “claims of normalcy in J&K” as “hollow.” “Contrary to its claims, BJP could not deliver on its promises to Jammu even. The party leaders have no development agenda hence they rake up the bogey of “Parivarvaad” to target Gandhi, Abdullah and Mufti families. They won’t talk about unemployment, inflation as they have nothing to offer in the interest of people,” she alleged, while effusively praising Gandhi family.
“They (BJP leaders) are making claims about the visit of around two crore tourists, replacing stones with laptops in the hands of youth. We are sceptical about these claims. Then they are talking about successful conduct of the G20. In the name of development, they are publicising those projects including, AIIMS, tunnels, roads which were sanctioned by the previous regime at the Centre,” Mehbooba further alleged.