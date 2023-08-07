Gear up for Panchayat, ULB polls: Mehbooba

While addressing a workers’ meeting here, she accused the BJP of trying to divide people for votes and described its “claims of normalcy in J&K” as “hollow.” “Contrary to its claims, BJP could not deliver on its promises to Jammu even. The party leaders have no development agenda hence they rake up the bogey of “Parivarvaad” to target Gandhi, Abdullah and Mufti families. They won’t talk about unemployment, inflation as they have nothing to offer in the interest of people,” she alleged, while effusively praising Gandhi family.