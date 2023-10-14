Gear up to focus on ensuing challenges, ensure win: Dr Mohan Bhagwat

Jammu, Oct 14: The Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dr Mohan Bhagwat Saturday, on the second day of his visit, asked the leaders of all Sangh Parivar organisations, including its political arm Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “promote nationalism by reaching out to masses and work vigorously to ensure win (read 2024 elections).”
He was chairing the coordination meeting of various organisations of Sangh Parivar.
During the meeting, BJP was represented by party MPs Dr Jitendra Singh, Jugal Kishore Sharma, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina; J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul among others.
“The message was crisp and clear – focus on identified works driven by nationalistic agenda. Go to masses with the programmes of Sangh so as to expand its ideology to the grassroot level. Vigorously promote the works done to ensure win. Success will not elude,” shared those, who were privy to the deliberations.
Reference was to 2024 elections, they pointed out.
Evening meeting, at Yog Sansthan at Talab Tillo, was reserved for the convenors and other important functionaries of all Shakhas of RSS in J&K, mainly from Jammu region.
“Here again, after receiving the feedback vis-a-vis works being done, thorny issues, major direction from RSS chief was not to lose focus of RSS ideology. People are the source of authority and thus should be the focal point of all activities and programmes. Address their issues; be part of the solutions to their problems and pave way for the win,” those, who attended the meeting, confided.
Official statement said that Bhagwat exhorted Sangh Swayamsevaks to work for the protection of the environment, cementing social harmony and strengthening the traditional family system of the Bharat.
He addressed Samanvah Baithak of the various organizations of the Sangh Parivar. 105 Swayamsevaks of 38 organizations of the Sangh Parivar attended the meeting in which various social issues were discussed.
The Sarsanghchalak emphasized the need for further spreading organizational networks so as to reach out to every home with the message of the RSS. He especially focussed on spreading the organization’s network ahead of the centenary celebrations (100th year) of the foundation of RSS.
In the Samanvah Baithak, the Sarsanghchalak reviewed various projects initiated by the J&K RSS for the development of villages and rural economy. He gave some suggestions to the Swayamsevaks who had taken projects for village development and social harmony in the society.
During this busy schedule, the Sarsanghchalak met the inmates of the hostel of Sewa Bharti at Keshav Bhawan. He interacted with the students and enquired about their educational activities. Inmates of the hostel recited patriotic songs before the Sarsanghchalak, the official statement said.
Khastriya Sanghchalak Sita Ram Ji Vyas and Sanghchalak of J&K Prant Dr. Goutam Mengi were also present on the stage.