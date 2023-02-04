Geological Survey of India team collects samples from Thathri after land sinking

Jammu, Jan 4: The Geological Survey of India has taken samples and is likely to submit a report within two days on the sinking of a portion of Nai Basti residential colony in Thathri in Doda district.

“A team of GSI team had come and they had collected samples the entire day. They will submit their formal report of finding within two days,” said the Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan.