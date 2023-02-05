Geologists rule out sinking of land at Thathri in Doda

Assistant Professor in the Geology Department of the University of Jammu, Yudhvir Singh along with former Head of Department of Geology, University of Jammu, Prof G.M. Bhat and two scholars visited Thathri’s Nai Basti to ascertain the cause of cracks in the portion of a residential colony. “We have not found traces of the sinking of Nai Basti, Thathri. However, what we have observed during our investigation is that cracks are still open. If the cracks are not sealed in time, we apprehend the situation may further aggravate,” he told Greater Kashmir.

He said, “As per our observation in Nai Basti, it is not a sinking that resulted in cracks in structures. We have noticed that the structures have been constructed on hard rock. Although the floor of the masjid has also developed cracks, it is not due to sinking. The Masjid is constructed on hard rock.”