Geologists rule out sinking of land at Thathri in Doda

Jammu, Feb 5: Geologists have ruled out the sinking of a portion of land in Nai Basti area of Thathri in Doda District.
Assistant Professor in the Geology Department of the University of Jammu, Yudhvir Singh along with former Head of Department of Geology, University of Jammu, Prof G.M. Bhat and two scholars visited Thathri’s Nai Basti to ascertain the cause of cracks in the portion of a residential colony. “We have not found traces of the sinking of Nai Basti, Thathri. However, what we have observed during our investigation is that cracks are still open. If the cracks are not sealed in time, we apprehend the situation may further aggravate,” he told Greater Kashmir.
He said, “As per our observation in Nai Basti, it is not a sinking that resulted in cracks in structures. We have noticed that the structures have been constructed on hard rock. Although the floor of the masjid has also developed cracks, it is not due to sinking. The Masjid is constructed on hard rock.”
He further said that “Had it been sinking, the area would have sunk vertically and the sinking would have affected a much wider area. However, the ground situation is different and we shall not spread chaos among the people.”
“Immediate need is to seal cracks on the roads and structures. A drainage system should be constructed on the main road side for the smooth flow of water / rainfall water so that it may not cause further problems to the residents,” he suggested. He said that the drainage which they saw was blocked.
“The investigation done by our team from the University of Jammu will be analyzed to suggest a long term solution to the authorities and the public to work out the problem.”
Pertinently, 21 structures including 19 residential houses, and two religious places were declared unsafe and 300 people were evacuated to safer places after their structures developed cracks.
On February 4 a team of the Geological Survey of India also visited Nai Basti. They may submit their findings by tomorrow.