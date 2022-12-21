‘Geologist’s suggestions ignored on widening work’

“Fortinately, it is not a rainy season. Had there been rains, the situation would have been dangerous. The contractors are working without proper consultation or monitoring of the geologists who are available with the executing agency involved in the widening of the highway,” he said and warned that if these unscientific activities continues in future as well, the risk of landslides will always be there on the highway.

“The agencies widening the highway from Chenani-Udhampur and Ramban-Banihal stretch should not ignore the geological implication and apply a support system taking the cognisance and lithological data of the concerned areas,” he said while citing an example of a portion of tunnel that caved in.