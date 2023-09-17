Get Ready for ULB elections: Raina to party leaders

BJP leader said that the nation has progressed beyond one’s imagination under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has provided a governance full of wisdom and vision for the betterment of the residents of Bharat. On the occasion, he along with all the party leaders present in the meeting, prayed for the longevity and the good health of Prime Minister.

Raina added that under PM Modi, the valley has once started to march on the path of its old glory which was marred by regular unwanted incidents of stone-pelting and bloodshed in the recent past due to the weak leadership at the Centre as well as in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir. He said that now BJP is steadfast to provide a better and secured future to the youth of the valley, where a young boy or girl thinks about the career, science, technology, peace, art, culture and the where everybody and anybody can laugh without any fear for life.