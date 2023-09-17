Get Ready for ULB elections: Raina to party leaders

Jammu, Sep 17: Ravinder Raina, J&K BJP President, told the party leaders and District Presidents to get ready for the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections, as those are expected anytime now in the Union Territory of Jammu and & Kashmir.
Sunil Sharma, J&K BJP General Secretary, also accompanied the party President in the meeting, a press release said.
Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting of senior leaders of party from the Kashmir region including the District Presidents of the party told them to get ready for the upcoming Urban Local Bodies Elections. He asked them to have their preparations in full swing as their goal is to secure maximum possible seats in all the Corporations, Councils and Committees.
BJP leader said that the nation has progressed beyond one’s imagination under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has provided a governance full of wisdom and vision for the betterment of the residents of Bharat. On the occasion, he along with all the party leaders present in the meeting, prayed for the longevity and the good health of Prime Minister.
Raina added that under PM Modi, the valley has once started to march on the path of its old glory which was marred by regular unwanted incidents of stone-pelting and bloodshed in the recent past due to the weak leadership at the Centre as well as in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir. He said that now BJP is steadfast to provide a better and secured future to the youth of the valley, where a young boy or girl thinks about the career, science, technology, peace, art, culture and the where everybody and anybody can laugh without any fear for life.
Raina further said that to achieve the dream of Jammu &Kashmir full of peace and prosperity, the BJP worker needs to march ahead with full energy and approach the voters with a clear mindset and the whole of Jammu & Kashmir is absolutely ready to welcome the BJP workers with open arms.