Ghulam Nabi Azad holds provincial office bearers meet in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 14: A meeting of newly appointed office bearers and executive committee members of Democratic Azad Party (DAP) from Jammu Province was held today under the chairmanship of DAP Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad, a press note said.
During the meeting, the party chairman stressed for the coordination among all the party members and directed all the members to appreciate merit. “We cannot have groupism in our party like Congress. We need to promote the culture of merit, appreciation and teamwork,” he said.
Azad said that nepotism, favouritism and culture of groupism is not acceptable to him since the party itself is founded to promote merit.
He directed the members to promote the core agenda of party and reach out to the public at grassroots. “Our agenda of peace and development must reach to every person of Union Territory. We need to engage with the people at ground level and make our workers understand about our ideology and agenda, also highlight their problems,” DAP said.
He, however, said that the land, jobs and statehood are the primary issues that the party is focussing. “Statehood, jobs and land rights are the issues that we shall fight on primary basis and it is the duty of our newly elected office bearers to make general public aware of it and subsequently take them on board in this political fight,” he told the office bearers. The issue of the government order regarding vacating of the state land allotted under Roshi Act and Kahchari land was also disused. The executive committee meeting of Kashmir province will be held soon in Srinagar.