Ghulam Nabi Azad holds provincial office bearers meet in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 14: A meeting of newly appointed office bearers and executive committee members of Democratic Azad Party (DAP) from Jammu Province was held today under the chairmanship of DAP Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad, a press note said.

During the meeting, the party chairman stressed for the coordination among all the party members and directed all the members to appreciate merit. “We cannot have groupism in our party like Congress. We need to promote the culture of merit, appreciation and teamwork,” he said.