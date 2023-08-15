Girl dies after falling into nallah in J&K's Reasi

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that the two year old girl Rashida, daughter of Raj Mohd, a resident of Channa Bagai, Tehsil Chassana fell into the Nallah at Channa Bagai while she was crossing it with her elder sister on Monday evening.

He said the girl died on the spot and the body has been recovered. Further legal proceedings in this regard have been taken up.