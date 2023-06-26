Girl killed in gas cylinder blast

Kupwara, June 26: A girl was killed in a cooking gas cylinder blast after she received serious injuries at her residence ShatporaHaihama in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday evening.
An official said that the girl was immediately evacuated to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara where doctors after giving her primary treatment referred her to SMHS hospital in Srinagar. "The girl could not survive and succumbed to injuries" he added.
The deceased has been identified as Zeenat Tariq (24) daughter of Tariq Ahmad Khan, a resident of ShatporaHaihama, Kupwara.
Police have taken cognizance of the matter and further investigation has been set into motion.