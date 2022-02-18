GK Jammu Advertising Manager bereaved

Jammu, Feb 18 : Bashir Ahmed Malik, father of Muhammad Ilyas, the Advertising Manager of Greater Kashmir Jammu, passed away at his residence here Friday. He was 75.
A retired government employee, Malik had been battling chronic illness for the past four years.
He was laid to rest at Sidhra graveyard after Friday prayers in presence of family, relatives, and friends.
The staff and management of Greater Kashmir Group of Publications condoled his sad demise.
They prayed to Almighty Allah to grant peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.