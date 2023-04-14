Glowing tributes paid to Dr B R Ambedkar

Jammu, Apr 14: Describing Dr B R Ambedkar as Yugpurash and a great reformer, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today called for working towards strengthening the unity, harmony and brotherhood to steer India to become the Vishwa Guru.
According to a press note Rana led a 15 kms rally from Domail Chowk to Kapotha in Nagrota constituency in paying homage to the architect of the constitution of India. After the culmination of a grand rally, he said that the unity in diversity is India’s greatest strength.
Rana also addressed a largely attended gathering at All J&K Mahasha Sadar Sabha at Dogra Hall, Jammu organised to pay homage to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar. BJP leader said that the great legal luminary, visionary and statesman has left an indelible mark by his remarkable service to the nation while working towards creating a society based on social justice and ameliorating the lot of down trodden and weaker segments of the society. “The Messiah of the poor and downtrodden is also being remembered for laying a sound and stable base of democracy in the country. The ideology of the legendary leader is humane, which needs to be emulated and carried forward by working for fulfillment of his ideals,” he added.
Rana said that Babasahab had an unflinching commitment towards national pride and his tireless contribution brought about a revolutionary transformation in Indian social order and helped in carving out a society based on equality, justice with opportunities to prosper and progress for all. His contribution in the evolution of democracy and framing up of the Indian Constitution helped hugely in creating opportunities in every sphere of activity for the poor people in general and weaker sections in particular, which made a big turnaround in the politico-social landscape of India.
“Let us resolve to carry forward the mission of Babasaheb and imbibe the spirit of oneness which alone can lead the nation towards peace, progress and prosperity. Babasaheb belonged to India, who lived for India and envisioned a great future for the nation,”he said. Rana urged the people to work for a harmonious society and shun the tendencies of discriminating the people on the basis of religion or caste. “We should not forget that we are humans”, he said and referred to the glorious civilization of India that remained a torch bearer of human values and inclusiveness in the true spirit of Vasudeva Kutumbakam.