Glowing tributes paid to Dr B R Ambedkar

According to a press note Rana led a 15 kms rally from Domail Chowk to Kapotha in Nagrota constituency in paying homage to the architect of the constitution of India. After the culmination of a grand rally, he said that the unity in diversity is India’s greatest strength.

Rana also addressed a largely attended gathering at All J&K Mahasha Sadar Sabha at Dogra Hall, Jammu organised to pay homage to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar. BJP leader said that the great legal luminary, visionary and statesman has left an indelible mark by his remarkable service to the nation while working towards creating a society based on social justice and ameliorating the lot of down trodden and weaker segments of the society. “The Messiah of the poor and downtrodden is also being remembered for laying a sound and stable base of democracy in the country. The ideology of the legendary leader is humane, which needs to be emulated and carried forward by working for fulfillment of his ideals,” he added.