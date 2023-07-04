GMC Jammu Principal booked for ‘age tampering’ in official documents

The case was registered on the basis of a written complaint filed by Manu Gupta against Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, alleging that the latter was "performing her government service on the basis of forged or fabricated Date of Birth.

"As per the guidelines of MCI, she was not eligible for MBBS course admission at the relevant time and in connivance with the then officers/officials of J&K BOSE committed the offence of forgery and used forged documents as genuine, thereby causing wrongful gain to herself and corresponding wrongful loss to the state exchequer," the complainant had mentioned.