GOC 16 Corps, delegations call on LG Manoj Sinha

The delegation comprising Prof. J P Sharma, MahantRohitShastri and Prof. Madan Mohan Jha discussed with the Lt Governor issues pertaining to promotion, propagation and preservation of Sanskrit language in J&K, besides the welfare of Sanskrit students and scholars,

Similarly, the delegation of General Zorawar Singh Memorial Educational & Charitable Trust led by MsDikshaKalhuria, General Secretary of the trust, apprised the Lt Governor about their endeavours for the education of children from marginalised section and the welfare of the people. The members of the delegation also presented a portrait of General Zorawar Singh to the Lt Governor.