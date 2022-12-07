GOC 16 Corps, delegations call on LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Dec 7: Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC 16 Corps, delegation of DrUttam Chand ShastriShatabdiSamarohSamiti today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan.
The delegation comprising Prof. J P Sharma, MahantRohitShastri and Prof. Madan Mohan Jha discussed with the Lt Governor issues pertaining to promotion, propagation and preservation of Sanskrit language in J&K, besides the welfare of Sanskrit students and scholars,
Similarly, the delegation of General Zorawar Singh Memorial Educational & Charitable Trust led by MsDikshaKalhuria, General Secretary of the trust, apprised the Lt Governor about their endeavours for the education of children from marginalised section and the welfare of the people. The members of the delegation also presented a portrait of General Zorawar Singh to the Lt Governor.
The Lt Governor appreciated the noble work being done by the members of General Zorawar Singh Memorial Educational & Charitable Trust. He assured all possible support to the members of the Trust.
Meanwhile, Lt General Manjinder Singh, GOC 16 corps also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of the prevailing security scenario.
Later, former MLC from Poonch, Pardeep Sharma also met the Lt Governor and put forth the demands of people and discussed other development projects.
The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the demands put forth by the former MLC and assured him of redressal of all genuine issues.