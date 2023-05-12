GOC 16 Corps reviews security situation in Rajouri, Poonch

Jammu, May 12: General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight (16) Corps Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain Friday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch sector.
He praised all ranks for maintaining “high standards of professional excellence and operational preparedness.”
“GOC, @Whiteknight-IA visited Line of Control in Poonch & Rajouri Sector to review the security situation along LoC. He complimented all ranks for maintaining high standards of professional excellence and Operational preparedness,” White Knight Corps tweeted on its official Twitter handle.