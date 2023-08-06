GOC 16 corps visits NCC camp Nagrota

Jammu, Aug 6: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 16 Corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, accompanied by Maj Gen R K Sachdeva, visited the NCC Camp at Nagrota yesterday.
This visit aimed to engage with the youth of Jammu and Bhaderwah regions and provide guidance on important life values, a press release said.
The visit coincided with the ongoing ATC-J4 NCC Camp being conducted by 2 J&K (I) Coy Bhaderwah for cadets from the Jammu and Bhaderwah region. During the visit, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain and Maj Gen R K Sachdeva interacted with around 500 enthusiastic cadets, engaging them in discussions about Unity, Discipline, Leadership, and Integration, emphasising their significance in achieving success in the future.
In his address to the cadets, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain stressed the importance of these core values as the driving force behind success.
He commended the efforts of the NCC Cadets and highlighted their potential to become positive agents of change in society. Lt Gen Sandeep Jain also took the opportunity to acknowledge and felicitate the exemplary contributions of Capt (Dr) Vineet, Lt (Dr) Madhu, Cadet Sheiya Bhandari, and the entire staff of the unit.Maj Gen RK Sachdeva, the Additional Director General of JK&L NCC Directorate, conveyed his appreciation for the NCC cadets’ commitment to social service and community development activities. In his vote of thanks, he emphasised the importance of youth in shaping the future of the nation and exchanged mementos with Lt Gen Sandeep Jain as a symbol of collaboration and mutual respect.