GOC 16 corps visits NCC camp Nagrota

This visit aimed to engage with the youth of Jammu and Bhaderwah regions and provide guidance on important life values, a press release said.

The visit coincided with the ongoing ATC-J4 NCC Camp being conducted by 2 J&K (I) Coy Bhaderwah for cadets from the Jammu and Bhaderwah region. During the visit, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain and Maj Gen R K Sachdeva interacted with around 500 enthusiastic cadets, engaging them in discussions about Unity, Discipline, Leadership, and Integration, emphasising their significance in achieving success in the future.