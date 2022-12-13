GOC 26 Div discusses security scenario with DGP

Jammu, Dec 13: Major General Neeraj Gosain, GOC, 26 Infantry Division today called on Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, at the Police Headquarters, Jammu.
The DGP and the GOC discussed various important issues relating to the overall security scenario in Jammu city and its peripheral areas. They discussed in threadbare the countermeasures to foil the new methods adopted by Pakistan that include dropping of arms ammunition and drugs through drones to disrupt the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
DGP appreciated the bond between the Army, J&K Police and CAPFs which he said has contributed immensely in wiping out the ill intentions of Pakistan and their terror associates.
On behalf of all ranks of the 26 Div the GOC also presented a memento to DGP.