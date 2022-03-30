GOC 9 Corps, others call on LG Sinha
Jammu, Mar 30: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 9 Corps, Lieutenant General P N Ananthanarayanan today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan.
The GOC 9 Corps apprised the Lieutenant Governor about the security situation in the area of their responsibility and discussed various important issues pertaining to it.
While interacting with the GOC, the Lieutenant Governor said heightened alertness and synergy among various security agencies is imperative for effective response to any emergent situation.
The Lieutenant overnor also said that the security forces are playing a crucial role for ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of UT of Jammu Kashmir.
Major General Neeraj Gosain, GOC Tiger Division accompanied the GOC 9 Corps.
Meanwhile, Ritesh Sidhwani, Film Producer, Tejas Deoskar, Film Director, and the Excel Entertainment team, along with Arhan Bagati, Founder kyari.org met the Lt Governor and discussed their upcoming projects for promoting J&K as a film hub in the coming years.
The Lieutenant Governor noted that with abundant scenic beauty and mesmerizing locations, J&K is the best destination for Film making. He extended his best wishes to the visiting delegation for their upcoming projects.