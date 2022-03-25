GOC-in-C Northern Command calls on LG Sinha

Jammu, Mar 25 : General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.
During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor and Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi discussed matters regarding security scenario and the overall security management in Jammu and Kashmir.
Lt Gen Dwivedi briefed the Lieutenant Governor about the security situation in the forward areas and hinterland of J&K.
The Lieutenant overnor commended the important role of the Army in maintaining peace, harmony and ensuring a secure environment for the people in J&K, which is witnessing rapid development and growth.
Lt General ADS Aujla also remained present.