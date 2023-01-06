Good luck to those who rejoined Congress: Azad

Reference was to his trusted lieutenants viz., former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, former JKPCC chief Peerzada Mohd Sayeed and others who rejoined Congress today in the union capital after deserting DAP.

“Those who claim to be the top leaders have actually no constituency to contest elections after fresh delimitation. They were taken into the party fold since I respected them. But they couldn’t digest my respect and I can wish them good luck,” Azad said, while responding to media queries about the development in a function in which a prominent Congress leader Dr Asif Khanday along with hundreds of workers joined DAP.