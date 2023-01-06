Good luck to those who rejoined Congress: Azad

Jammu, Jan 6: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairperson and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad Friday stated that he would only wish the leaders, who rejoined Congress (after deserting him), “a good luck” as they “could not digest the respect” he offered to them in his party.
Reference was to his trusted lieutenants viz., former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, former JKPCC chief Peerzada Mohd Sayeed and others who rejoined Congress today in the union capital after deserting DAP.
“Those who claim to be the top leaders have actually no constituency to contest elections after fresh delimitation. They were taken into the party fold since I respected them. But they couldn’t digest my respect and I can wish them good luck,” Azad said, while responding to media queries about the development in a function in which a prominent Congress leader Dr Asif Khanday along with hundreds of workers joined DAP.
Azad said that joining of Khanday would infuse the new blood in the party and would galvanise its cadre. “Together we shall take this march of development forward,” said Azad, adding, “If my party is elected to power after elections, the remaining developmental projects of Ramban district will be completed in triple shifts.”
“When I was the Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, I ensured that Ramban district, particularly Banihal, got all the required developmental projects. We expedited the works of execution after sanctioning hospitals, schools, roads, colleges and other infrastructural projects. I assure you once we are back in power after elections this district will become the centre of economic activities,” he said.
Azad said his party was aiming to promote the youth on Jammu Kashmir’s political landscape and with the joining of influential and educated youth, DAP was becoming the major political force of UT.
He said, “DAP is the party of youth and encourages fresh blood into its fold since youth is the future of the country.”
Azad said that he was excited to see the response of the people in Banihal who urged him to hold the mega political rally in the district. Azad assured them that soon he would come to Ramban district to hold the political rally.
Among others present on the occasion were vice chairman G M Saroori, treasurer Taj Mohiuddin and chief spokesperson Salman Nizami