Government constitutes Task Force for Srinagar, Jammu for single-use plastic elimination

Jammu, Dec 24: The government Friday constituted City-level Task Forces for Srinagar and Jammu cities for monitoring elimination of Single-Use Plastic (SUP).
For Srinagar, the task force would have Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation as its chairman, Secretary Srinagar Municipal Corporation as convener, and Additional District Magistrate Srinagar and District Officer, J&K Pollution Control Committee Srinagar as members.
For Jammu city, the task force would comprise Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation as chairperson, Secretary Jammu Municipal Corporation as convener, and Additional District Magistrate Jammu and District Officer J&K Pollution Control Committee Jammu as members.
As per the terms of reference, these Task Forces would monitor strict implementation of J&K-level comprehensive action plan for the elimination of SUP in Srinagar and Jammu cities.
Besides, they would mobilise and build a strong public movement for its elimination with wider public participation including educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities, NCC, NSS, scouts, youth clubs, eco clubs, opinion makers, and voluntary organisations.
“These Task Forces will also encourage and promote manufacture and usage of eco-friendly biodegradable substitutes for SUP and implement and enforce Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016,” GAD Commissioner Manoj Kumar Dwivedi directed.