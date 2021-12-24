Government constitutes Task Force for Srinagar, Jammu for single-use plastic elimination

For Srinagar, the task force would have Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation as its chairman, Secretary Srinagar Municipal Corporation as convener, and Additional District Magistrate Srinagar and District Officer, J&K Pollution Control Committee Srinagar as members.

For Jammu city, the task force would comprise Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation as chairperson, Secretary Jammu Municipal Corporation as convener, and Additional District Magistrate Jammu and District Officer J&K Pollution Control Committee Jammu as members.