Government Effects Minor Reshuffle in Police Department; Vinod Kumar Is New SSP Jammu

"In pursuance of the approval of Competent Authority to the appointment of Shri Chandan Kohli, IPS (AGMUT: 2013) as Deputy Secretary in the Senior Executive Cadre of the Cabinet Secretariat, on deputation basis, for a period of 04 years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the officer is relieved from the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, to enable him to take up the new assignment at the centre", reads the order, a copy of which lies with GNS.