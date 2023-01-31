Government orders premature retirement of three prison officials in J&K

Jammu, Jan 31: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered premature retirement of three officials of Prison Department for their involvement in "corruption, underperformance and anti-social activities."

The government said that in its endeavor to make the administration more efficient and transparent, it has prematurely retired three personnel of Prison Department on charges of their "involvement in corruption and criminal activities."

"These personnel conducted their duties in ways which were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct.The exercise was conducted as part of regular process of scrutiny of records of officials, who cross benchmarks of age/service period in terms of Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs, " a statement by government said.