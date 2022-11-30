Government suspends DSP under arrest for taking bribe in Jammu on Nov 11

“In terms of Rule 31(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir (Civil Services Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, Varinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu, shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from 11.11.2022, i.e. the date of arrest of officer in case No. FIR No.15/2022, U/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in P/S Anti Corruption Bureau, Jammu,” a government order, reported by GNS, said.

The ACB said that he had demanded Rs 2 lakh as bribe. “He was caught red-handed on November 11 from the Bahu Plaza area in Trikuta Nagar where he took the bribe in his official car from the complainant,” the ACB had said.