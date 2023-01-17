Govt asks staff to attend R-Day, 'beating retreat' functions as part of official duty

Srinagar, Jan 17: The government has asked its staff to attend January 26 function and ‘beating retreat ceremony’ as a part of their official duty.

The main function of the Republic Day, 2023 is being held at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, where the Lieutenant Governor will preside over the function and take the salute,” the government said in a circular, as reported by GNS.

“All the officers/officials of the Government and Public Sector Undertakings, stationed at Jammu, are called upon to attend the function as a part of their official duty.”