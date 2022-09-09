Govt Ayurvedic Medical College Akhnoor

Jammu, Sep 9: National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India has granted permission to Government Ayurvedic Medical College Akhnoor for Academic Session 2022 23.
As per the management of the College, the Secretary Health and Medical Education Department and higher authorities have given utmost importance to this newly inaugurated institution, hence current year Permission (LoP) has been granted without demand of any type of Undertakings/Indemnity Bond/Affidavit from UT of J&K. The Management further said that the Government Ayurvedic Medical College was commissioned in the year 2017.